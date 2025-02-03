Marine Forces Reserve Band leads the Super Bowl LIX Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Justin Napier, trombone instrumentalist with the Marine Forces Reserve Band performs at the Super Bowl LIX parade in Jackson Square, New Orleans, Feb. 8, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)