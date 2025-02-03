Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Forces Reserve Band leads the Super Bowl LIX Parade [Image 2 of 14]

    Marine Forces Reserve Band leads the Super Bowl LIX Parade

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    The Marine Forces Reserve Band and Marine Forces South color guard lead the Super Bowl LIX parade, New Orleans, Feb. 8, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 18:42
    Photo ID: 8862702
    VIRIN: 250208-M-HN734-1051
    Resolution: 6497x4333
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, Marine Forces Reserve Band leads the Super Bowl LIX Parade [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Juan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORRES
    band
    Marines250
    SuperBowlLIX

