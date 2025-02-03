Master Sgt. Caleb Meyer, Nebraska Air National Guard’s 170th Maintenance Support Squadron member, marshals a RC-135V/W Rivet Joint Feb.2, 2025, at Air Force Base, Neb. This sortie was self-supported with members of the 170th Group, Nebraska Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles J. Haymond)
Guard members take the lead on first sortie
