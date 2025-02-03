Guard members take the lead on first sortie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Michael Jones, Nebraska Air National Guard’s 170th Maintenance Support Squadron member, communicates with pilots inside a RC-135V/W Rivet Joint at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Feb. 2. The flight was staffed with mostly guard members, which was a result of the 238th Reconnaissance Squadron’s new dual mission requirement. (U.S. Air Force phot by Charles J. Haymond)