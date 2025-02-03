Master Sgt. Michael Jones, Nebraska Air National Guard’s 170th Maintenance Support Squadron member, communicates with pilots inside a RC-135V/W Rivet Joint at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Feb. 2. The flight was staffed with mostly guard members, which was a result of the 238th Reconnaissance Squadron’s new dual mission requirement. (U.S. Air Force phot by Charles J. Haymond)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 12:08
|Photo ID:
|8861068
|VIRIN:
|250202-F-AJ823-1023
|Resolution:
|7572x5504
|Size:
|23.68 MB
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guard members take the lead on first sortie [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Haymond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guard members take the lead on first sortie
No keywords found.