Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guard members take the lead on first sortie [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Guard members take the lead on first sortie

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Charles Haymond 

    55th Wing

    Master Sgt. Michael Jones, Nebraska Air National Guard’s 170th Maintenance Support Squadron member, communicates with pilots inside a RC-135V/W Rivet Joint at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Feb. 2. The flight was staffed with mostly guard members, which was a result of the 238th Reconnaissance Squadron’s new dual mission requirement. (U.S. Air Force phot by Charles J. Haymond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 12:08
    Photo ID: 8861068
    VIRIN: 250202-F-AJ823-1023
    Resolution: 7572x5504
    Size: 23.68 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard members take the lead on first sortie [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Haymond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guard members take the lead on first sortie
    Guard members take the lead on first sortie
    Guard members take the lead on first sortie
    Guard members take the lead on first sortie

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guard members take the lead on first sortie

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardsmen
    55th Wing
    170th Group
    238th RS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download