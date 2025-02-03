Guard members take the lead on first sortie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Michael Jones, Nebraska Air National Guard’s 170th Maintenance Support Squadron member, communicates with pilots in RC-135V/W Rivet Joint preflight Feb. 2, at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. Members from the 238th Reconnaissance Squadron and 170th Group prepared by performing on ground trainers which allowed crew operators to simulate airborne operations before this training flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles J. Haymond)