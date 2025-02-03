Guard members take the lead on first sortie

Photo By Charles Haymond | Members from the Nebraska Air National Guard’s 170th Group prepare for training...... read more read more Photo By Charles Haymond | Members from the Nebraska Air National Guard’s 170th Group prepare for training flight Feb. 2, at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. Members from the 170th and the 238th Reconnaissance Squadron accomplished their goal of launching their first weekend drill sortie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles J. Haymond) see less | View Image Page

Nebraska Air National Guard’s 170th Group launches their first weekend drill period sortie since their 238th Reconnaissance Squadron was redesignated Oct. 18, 2024. The flight was staffed with mostly guard members on Feb. 2, 2025, which was a result of the 238th’s new dual mission requirement.



The 238th Reconnaissance Squadron, who is a part of the 170th, provided members to operate the flight deck, electronic warfare officer compartment, and at least one of each airborne system engineer position. The 170th Maintenance Support Squadron used eight qualified maintainers on the line to prepare and safely launch the jet and five maintainers to catch and recover the jet at the end of the day.



“The MXSS is one of our newest ANG squadrons, so to see the synergy and teamwork become a reality is awesome and something to be proud of,” said Colonel Wendy Squarcia, 170th Group Commander. “The 170th Operations Support Squadron will provide support with weather, aircrew flight equipment, aviation resource management and airfield operations. The entire 170th Group will come together to reach our goal of 170th Group independent weekend operations.”



Before flying, each member started their training regiment with performing on ground trainers which allow crew operators to simulate airborne operations. This is only phase 1 and it is the beginning of things to come.



“Phase 2 started Sunday when we were finally able to execute the sortie and will continue to hopefully continue those for the foreseeable future,” said Master Sgt. Caleb Meyer, 170th MXSS production superintendent. “Phase 3 will be when we are ready to take that to the fight as a fully manned, trained and deployable unit.”



While members from the 170th and the 238th accomplished their goal of launching their first weekend drill sortie, they want to expand their operations with other organizations during regularly scheduled drill periods.



“We plan to expand our next effort to include our Air Reserve Component teammates at the 49th Intelligence Squadron,” said Lt. Col. Brian Ross, 238th Reconnaissance Squadron Director of Operations. “This will make it a true Full-Mission-Trainer and will hopefully be just the beginning of a regular effort during drill weekends to support and train our Total Force members with flying.”



Lt. Col. Lowell Wallace, 238th Reconnaissance Squadron Commander, participated in Sunday’s sortie and feels this flight will continue to strengthen their partnership with the 55th Wing’s mission.



“It feels amazing, this Sunday is the genesis of a lot of hard work by multiple people in the 238th RS and even more across the 170th Group,” Wallace said. Our new capability to generate independent weekend operations for NEANG training is critical to keeping a combat ready force to assist 55th Wing missions both at home and abroad.”



Although the 170th and 238th were ready for their first sortie, Ross acknowledged that the flight would not have happened without the help of the 55th Wing.



“Though we are proud to say that we accomplished the sortie using ANG personnel for launch, it of course takes the efforts of the entire 55 Wing team to make it happen,” Ross said. “From 55th Logistic Readiness Squadron transportation and fuel support, to 55th Operations Support Squadron airfield and tower management, to 55th Wing schedulers, to 55th Maintenance Group daily aircraft maintenance and to a whole host of Team Offutt professionals that keep the base running, it is truly a Total Force effort.”