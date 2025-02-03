A Hero's Legacy in El Paso

El Paso MEPS personnel pose for a photo at the 13th annual Danny Ray Sanchez Memorial 5K in El Paso, Texas. Senior Airman Daniel Ray Sanchez, an El Paso native who sacrificed his life in Afghanistan, has his legacy upheld through community support, a dedicated MEPS ceremony room and a foundation that inspires future generations to serve.
