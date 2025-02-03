Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Hero's Legacy in El Paso [Image 1 of 3]

    A Hero's Legacy in El Paso

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Anthony 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Senior Airman Daniel Ray Sanchez poses for a photo while deployed to Afghanistan. Senior Airman Daniel Ray Sanchez, an El Paso native who sacrificed his life in Afghanistan, has his legacy upheld through community support, a dedicated MEPS ceremony room and a foundation that inspires future generations to serve.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 08:57
    Photo ID: 8860754
    VIRIN: 250123-D-E7460-1902
    Resolution: 560x420
    Size: 468.83 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    Oath of enlistment
    recruiting
    meps
    USMEPCOM

