    A Hero's Legacy in El Paso [Image 2 of 3]

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Coast Guard Seaman Recruit Dakota Duchene, younger brother of Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez, poses for a photo outside the ceremony room dedicated to his brother before shipping off to basic training. Senior Airman Daniel Ray Sanchez, an El Paso native who sacrificed his life in Afghanistan, has his legacy upheld through community support, a dedicated MEPS ceremony room and a foundation that inspires future generations to serve.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 08:57
    Photo ID: 8860757
    VIRIN: 250123-D-E7460-1901
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
