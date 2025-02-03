A Hero's Legacy in El Paso

Coast Guard Seaman Recruit Dakota Duchene, younger brother of Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez, poses for a photo outside the ceremony room dedicated to his brother before shipping off to basic training. Senior Airman Daniel Ray Sanchez, an El Paso native who sacrificed his life in Afghanistan, has his legacy upheld through community support, a dedicated MEPS ceremony room and a foundation that inspires future generations to serve.
