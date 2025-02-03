Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB [Image 6 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Melanie "Mach" Kluesner, the F-35A Demonstration Team pilot, dons her flight helmet before a practice demonstration on Feb. 4, 2025. The Demo Team practices weekly to ensure they are all prepared to showcase the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force's most advanced fighter aircraft.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 17:32
    Photo ID: 8859927
    VIRIN: 250204-F-KY209-1010
    Resolution: 5242x4194
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB
    F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB
    F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB
    F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB
    F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB
    F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB
    F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB
    F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB
    F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB
    F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB
    F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB
    F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Practice
    F-35

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download