F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB

Staff Sgt. Jacob Sackett, a crew cheif assigned to the F-35A Demonstration Team, conducts preflight checks on a F-35A before a practice demonstration on Feb. 4, 2025. The Demo Team practices weekly to ensure they are all prepared to showcase the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force's most advanced fighter aircraft.