F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB

Senior Airman Ramaekers, a maintainer assigned to the F-35A Demonstration Team, stands by to marshal Maj. Melanie "Mach" Kluesner, the F-35A Demonstration Team pilot, before taxiing for takeoff to conduct a practice demonstration on Feb. 4, 2025. The Demo Team practices weekly to ensure they are all prepared to showcase the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force's most advanced fighter aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|8859919
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-KY209-1003
|Resolution:
|6006x4805
|Size:
|5.32 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
