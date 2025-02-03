F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Ramaekers, a maintainer assigned to the F-35A Demonstration Team, stands by to marshal Maj. Melanie "Mach" Kluesner, the F-35A Demonstration Team pilot, before taxiing for takeoff to conduct a practice demonstration on Feb. 4, 2025. The Demo Team practices weekly to ensure they are all prepared to showcase the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force's most advanced fighter aircraft.