Senior Airman Ramaekers, a maintainer assigned to the F-35A Demonstration Team, performs preflight inspections on an F-35A before a practice demonstration on Feb. 4, 2025. The Demo Team practices weekly to ensure they are all prepared to showcase the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force's most advanced fighter aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|8859925
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-KY209-1005
|Resolution:
|4829x3863
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35 Demo Team Practices at Hill AFB [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.