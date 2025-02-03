Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Participates in Damage Control Material Assessment (DCMA) [Image 2 of 6]

    Kearsarge Participates in Damage Control Material Assessment (DCMA)

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250204-N-EJ843-1034 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 4, 2025) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Chandler Sanders, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), inspects a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) in the ship’s hangar bay, during Damage Control Material Assessment (DCMA), Feb. 4, 2025. DCMA is conducted by Afloat Training Group inspectors to ensure that shipboard damage control equipment and gear is operational to ensure Sailors are able to safely operate the ship and respond to casualties if needed. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

