    Kearsarge Participates In Damage Control Material Assessment (DCMA) [Image 5 of 6]

    Kearsarge Participates In Damage Control Material Assessment (DCMA)

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250206-N-RB295-1026 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 6, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Jayden Mccall, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conducts hydrostatic testing with a pressure gauge water pump in the ship’s welldeck during Damage Control Material Assessment (DCMA). DCMA is conducted by Afloat Training Group inspectors to ensure that shipboard damage control equipment and gear is operational to ensure Sailors are able to safely operate the ship and respond to casualties if needed. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)

    DAMAGE CONTROL
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    RESTORATION
    READINESS
    DCMA
    MARITIME DEFENSE

