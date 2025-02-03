Kearsarge Participates in Damage Control Material Assessment (DCMA)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250204-N-EJ843-1033 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 4, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), move an electrical submersible pump in the ship’s hangar bay during Damage Control Material Assessment (DCMA), Feb. 4, 2025. DCMA is conducted by Afloat Training Group inspectors to ensure that shipboard damage control equipment and gear is operational to ensure Sailors are able to safely operate the ship and respond to casualties if needed. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)