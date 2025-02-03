NAVIFOR Showcases Information Warfare Capabilities at WEST 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Admiral Mike Vernazza, Commander. Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), and the Navy’s IBoss operates the controls of robot dog "Goose" from the Naval Information Warfare Pacific (NIWC) Pacific's Reverse Engineering, Science and Technology for Obsolescence, Restoration, and Evaluation (RESTORE) Lab booth during WEST 2025, Feb 29. The premier naval conference and exposition on the WEST Coast, WEST is now in its 35th year of bringing military and industry leaders together. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss, and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)