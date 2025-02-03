Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVIFOR Showcases Information Warfare Capabilities at WEST 2025 [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVIFOR Showcases Information Warfare Capabilities at WEST 2025

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Ms. Tami North, Director of Information Warfare (IW) Readiness, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) moderated an IW panel focusing on Information Warfare Commanders/Commanding Officers inside the Navy Information Warfare Pavilion at the WEST 2025, Feb 30. Panel members included: Captain Blythe Blakistone, Information Warfare Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) THREE, Captain Erin-Michelle Ceschini, Commanding Officer, Fleet Weather Center San Diego, Captain Matt Cegelske, Commanding Officer, Hopper Global Communications Center, and Captain Kelvin McGhee, Commanding Officer, Naval Network Warfare Command (NNWC), Commander, Task Force 1010. The premier naval conference and exposition on the WEST Coast, WEST is now in its 35th year of bringing military and industry leaders together. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss, and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 09:45
    Photo ID: 8859144
    VIRIN: 250130-N-FB292-1019
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 794.25 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVIFOR Showcases Information Warfare Capabilities at WEST 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVIFOR Showcases Information Warfare Capabilities at WEST 2025
    NAVIFOR Showcases Information Warfare Capabilities at WEST 2025
    NAVIFOR Showcases Information Warfare Capabilities at WEST 2025
    NAVIFOR Showcases Information Warfare Capabilities at WEST 2025
    NAVIFOR Showcases Information Warfare Capabilities at WEST 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVIFOR Showcases Information Warfare Capabilities at WEST 2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Information Warfare
    Naval Information Forces
    NAVIFOR
    VADM Mike Vernazza
    WEST 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download