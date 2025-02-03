NAVIFOR Showcases Information Warfare Capabilities at WEST 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ms. Tami North, Director of Information Warfare (IW) Readiness, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) moderated an IW panel focusing on Information Warfare Commanders/Commanding Officers inside the Navy Information Warfare Pavilion at the WEST 2025, Feb 30. Panel members included: Captain Blythe Blakistone, Information Warfare Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) THREE, Captain Erin-Michelle Ceschini, Commanding Officer, Fleet Weather Center San Diego, Captain Matt Cegelske, Commanding Officer, Hopper Global Communications Center, and Captain Kelvin McGhee, Commanding Officer, Naval Network Warfare Command (NNWC), Commander, Task Force 1010. The premier naval conference and exposition on the WEST Coast, WEST is now in its 35th year of bringing military and industry leaders together. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss, and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)