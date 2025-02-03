NAVIFOR Showcases Information Warfare Capabilities at WEST 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Navy Information Warfare (IW) Pavilion at WEST 2025, Feb 29. The IW pavilion demonstrated the Navy's commitment to warfighting in the information age through the use of speakers, panels, subject matter experts, and capability displays. The premier naval conference and exposition on the WEST Coast, WEST is now in its 35th year of bringing military and industry leaders together. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss, and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)