NAVIFOR Showcases Information Warfare Capabilities at WEST 2025

Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, N2N6, Director of Naval Intelligence, spoke on the second day of the U.S. Navy Information Warfare (IW) Pavilion speaker series during WEST 2025, Feb 29. The premier naval conference and exposition on the WEST Coast, WEST is now in its 35th year of bringing military and industry leaders together. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss, and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)