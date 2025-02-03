Participants from Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa pose for a photo after running the Cross du Refuge Décan 10k at the Decan Wildlife Refuge, Djibouti, Jan. 31, 2025. Decan, a french acronym DÉCouvrir et Aider la Nature ‘discover and help nature’ was started in 2001 by a veterinarian to help animals with rehabilitation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 06:28
|Photo ID:
|8859002
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-NR948-1356
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cross du Refuge Décan 10K [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.