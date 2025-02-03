A Decan Wildlife Refuge volunteer gives a speech for the Cross du Refuge Décan 10k at the Decan Wildlife Refuge, Djibouti, Jan. 31, 2025. The Refuge’s mission is to protect endangered animals, release them when possible, and currently has more than 100 species. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
