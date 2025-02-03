Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant pins on their number before the Cross du Refuge Décan 10k at the Decan Wildlife Refuge, Djibouti, Jan. 31, 2025. The Refuge’s mission is to protect endangered animals, release them when possible, and currently has more than 100 species. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)