Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cross du Refuge Décan 10K [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cross du Refuge Décan 10K

    DJIBOUTI

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Participants run the Cross du Refuge Décan 10K at the Decan Wildlife Refuge, Djibouti, Jan. 31, 2025. Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa personnel participated in the run, this is the third time the Refuge has hosted the run through 30 acres of wildlife. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 06:28
    Photo ID: 8858999
    VIRIN: 250131-F-NR948-1234
    Resolution: 3795x2530
    Size: 418.53 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cross du Refuge Décan 10K [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cross du Refuge Décan 10K
    Cross du Refuge Décan 10K
    Cross du Refuge Décan 10K
    Cross du Refuge Décan 10K
    Cross du Refuge Décan 10K
    Cross du Refuge Décan 10K
    Cross du Refuge Décan 10K
    Cross du Refuge Décan 10K
    Cross du Refuge Décan 10K

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    One Team
    TFAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download