A Tradition of Transition: Fort Liberty Hosts Patching Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Liberty Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott changed the Army Material Command shoulder sleeve insignia patch to the storied 18th Airborne Corps shoulder sleeve insignia patch on Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon, during a patching ceremony held outside the Fort Liberty Department of Emergency Services on Feb. 4. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)