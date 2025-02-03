Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Tradition of Transition: Fort Liberty Hosts Patching Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Tradition of Transition: Fort Liberty Hosts Patching Ceremony

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fort Liberty Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott changed the Army Material Command shoulder sleeve insignia patch to the storied 18th Airborne Corps shoulder sleeve insignia patch on Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon, during a patching ceremony held outside the Fort Liberty Department of Emergency Services on Feb. 4. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 15:19
    Photo ID: 8857944
    VIRIN: 250205-A-IV289-2005
    Resolution: 907x883
    Size: 640.64 KB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Tradition of Transition: Fort Liberty Hosts Patching Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Tradition of Transition: Fort Liberty Hosts Patching Ceremony
    A Tradition of Transition: Fort Liberty Hosts Patching Ceremony
    A Tradition of Transition: Fort Liberty Hosts Patching Ceremony
    A Tradition of Transition: Fort Liberty Hosts Patching Ceremony
    A Tradition of Transition: Fort Liberty Hosts Patching Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Tradition of Transition: Fort Liberty Hosts Patching Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download