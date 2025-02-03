A Tradition of Transition: Fort Liberty Hosts Patching Ceremony

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fort Liberty Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott changed the Army Material Command...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fort Liberty Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott changed the Army Material Command shoulder sleeve insignia patch to the storied 18th Airborne Corps shoulder sleeve insignia patch on Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon, during a patching ceremony held outside the Fort Liberty Department of Emergency Services on Feb. 4. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - In a solemn and symbolic ceremony at Fort Liberty, Soldiers and distinguished guests gathered to mark a significant transition in the history of the installation. The event, hosted by Headquarters, Headquarters Detachment, United States Army Garrison Command, Fort Liberty, honored the change from the Army Material Command shoulder sleeve insignia patch to the storied 18th Airborne Corps shoulder sleeve insignia patch on Feb. 4.



“That new patch looks good on you,” said the Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon. “Regardless of your duty position, this patch unifies Soldiers serving together and is a symbol of connection to one of the most important missions the Army has been entrusted with.”



Among those present for the ceremony were distinguished guests including Lt. Gen. Greg Anderson, the 18th Airborne Corps Commander and Senior Commander of Fort Liberty. The significance of the moment was underscored by the presence of leaders who have guided the installation through its evolution.



Chaplain (Col.) Jay Outen led the invocation, offering words of gratitude for the opportunity to serve and calling for blessings on the ceremony and wisdom for the leaders overseeing this transition. His words resonated deeply with those in attendance, setting a tone of solemnity and reverence. Following the invocation, the national anthem played, stirring a sense of unity and patriotism among the attendees.



The transition being marked at Fort Liberty has deep roots in Army history. The Installation Management Command was established to standardize Army garrisons, evolving from its origins as the Installation Management Agency in 2002. By 2006, strategic initiatives had streamlined operations, reducing costs by $4.5 billion compared to 2003. The Base Realignment and Closure Act of 2005 further consolidated IMCOM headquarters at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, enhancing efficiency and resource management.



In 2019, IMCOM realigned under the Army Material Command as a major subordinate command, reflecting the Army’s commitment to improving base support and installation management. As part of this strategic realignment, the Fort Liberty Garrison Team, comprising nearly 40 Soldiers and 2,400 Department of Army civilians, transitioned tactical control to the installation senior commander. This shift, directed by Headquarters Department of Army Order 123-25, dated January 17, 2025, aimed to enhance the integration and delivery of essential base support services.



Leading the formal transition of the shoulder sleeve insignia were Fort Liberty Garrison Command team, Col. Chad Mixon and Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott, who oversaw the exchange from the AMC patch to the 18th Airborne Corps patch. This transition represents not only a change in insignia but also a reaffirmation of the installation’s deep-rooted airborne heritage.



“We must ensure the installation is positioned as America's premier power projection platform for our top-tier airborne and special operations combat forces and partners,” said Mixon. “I am fully confident in this team's ability to do that.”



The 18th Airborne Corps, headquartered at Fort Liberty, boasts a storied history dating back to its activation as the 2nd Armored Corps in 1942. Renowned for its ability to execute forced entry and rapid deployment operations, the Corps remains a critical component of the Army’s airborne forcible entry capability. The adoption of the 18th Airborne Corps patch signifies Fort Liberty’s enduring role in the nation’s defense strategy and its commitment to readiness and rapid response.



The patching ceremony at Fort Liberty was more than a symbolic gesture; it was a moment of reflection on the installation’s history, its evolving mission and the enduring strength of its Soldiers and leaders. As the Fort Liberty Garrison moves forward under the banner of the 18th Airborne Corps, it carries with its legacy of the past while embracing the challenges of the future. This transition stands as a testament to the Army’s adaptability and unwavering dedication to mission success, ensuring Fort Liberty remains a cornerstone of national defense for years to come.



“Whether it's with Soldier and Family quality of life initiatives or enhancing warfighter readiness and deploy ability, the Soldiers and Civilians of the Garrison are ready to continue the excellence of service toward our community and our partners,” said Mixon.