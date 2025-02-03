A Tradition of Transition: Fort Liberty Hosts Patching Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The patching ceremony, hosted by Headquarters, Headquarters Detachment, United States Army Garrison Command, Fort Liberty, honored the change from the Army Material Command shoulder sleeve insignia patch to the storied 18th Airborne Corps shoulder sleeve insignia patch outside the Fort Liberty Department of Emergency Services building on Feb. 4. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)