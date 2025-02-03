A Tradition of Transition: Fort Liberty Hosts Patching Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 18th Airborne Corps Commander and Senior Commander of Fort Liberty, Lt. Gen. Greg Anderson, greets Headquarters, Headquarters Detachment, United States Army Garrison Command, Fort Liberty, 1st Sgt. Richard Johnson, after the patching ceremony outside the Fort Liberty Department of Emergency Services building on Feb. 4. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)