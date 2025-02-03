Forensic Exploitation Directorate Showcases Critical Capabilities to 412th TEC Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Forensic Exploitation Department (FXD) holds a molecular model and a vial of material during a capabilities demonstration at Gillem Enclave in Atlanta, Ga., on Jan. 24, 2025. The FXD showcased its expertise in forensic disciplines, including drug chemistry and evidence analysis, to senior leaders of the 412th Theater Engineer Command.