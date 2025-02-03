Senior leaders from the 412th Theater Engineer Command, including Maj. Gen. Matthew Warne and Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Bodmer, pose with Ms. Lydia Benyam from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Forensic Exploitation Directorate (FXD) during a visit showcasing FXD’s critical forensic capabilities on Jan. 24, 2025. The FXD provides specialized support to military operations through DNA analysis, electronic exploitation, and chemical forensics.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 13:59
|Photo ID:
|8857658
|VIRIN:
|250125-A-NV630-5171
|Resolution:
|5711x3847
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|GILLEM ENCLAVE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forensic Exploitation Directorate Showcases Critical Capabilities to 412th TEC Leadership [Image 6 of 6], by LTC William Wratee, identified by DVIDS