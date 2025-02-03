Forensic Exploitation Directorate Showcases Critical Capabilities to 412th TEC Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A forensic specialist highlights examples of latent print analysis and processing techniques during a demonstration at the Forensic Exploitation Directorate (FXD) at Gillem Enclave in Atlanta, Ga., on Jan. 24, 2025. FXD showcased its expertise in uncovering critical evidence, such as fingerprints, using advanced forensic methods to support military operations and investigations.