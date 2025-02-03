Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forensic Exploitation Directorate Showcases Critical Capabilities to 412th TEC Leadership [Image 4 of 6]

    Forensic Exploitation Directorate Showcases Critical Capabilities to 412th TEC Leadership

    GILLEM ENCLAVE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. William Wratee 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    A forensic specialist highlights examples of latent print analysis and processing techniques during a demonstration at the Forensic Exploitation Directorate (FXD) at Gillem Enclave in Atlanta, Ga., on Jan. 24, 2025. FXD showcased its expertise in uncovering critical evidence, such as fingerprints, using advanced forensic methods to support military operations and investigations.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 14:00
    Photo ID: 8857657
    VIRIN: 250125-A-NV630-6094
    Resolution: 6692x4182
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: GILLEM ENCLAVE, GEORGIA, US
    412th Theater Engineer Command
    Forensic Exploitation Directorate

