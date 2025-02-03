A forensic specialist highlights examples of latent print analysis and processing techniques during a demonstration at the Forensic Exploitation Directorate (FXD) at Gillem Enclave in Atlanta, Ga., on Jan. 24, 2025. FXD showcased its expertise in uncovering critical evidence, such as fingerprints, using advanced forensic methods to support military operations and investigations.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 14:00
|Photo ID:
|8857657
|VIRIN:
|250125-A-NV630-6094
|Location:
|GILLEM ENCLAVE, GEORGIA, US
This work, Forensic Exploitation Directorate Showcases Critical Capabilities to 412th TEC Leadership [Image 6 of 6], by LTC William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.