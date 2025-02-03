Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland [Image 2 of 4]

    1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Col. Christopher Dempsey, Commander of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Hughbanks, Command Sergeant Major of the brigade, conduct a transfer of authority ceremony at Zagan, Poland, Feb. 5, 2025. The incoming brigade, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, will serve as one of V Corps forward rotational units on Europe's eastern flank.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 09:28
    Photo ID: 8857052
    VIRIN: 250205-A-YI872-1002
    Resolution: 3863x2575
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL
