1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland

Col. Christopher Dempsey, Commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, speaks to the audience during a transfer of authority ceremony in Zagan, Poland, Feb. 5, 2025. The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, will return back to their home station at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The incoming brigade, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, will serve as one of V Corps forward rotational units on Europe's eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)