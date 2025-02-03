Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Col. Christopher Dempsey, Commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, speaks to the audience during a transfer of authority ceremony in Zagan, Poland, Feb. 5, 2025. The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, will return back to their home station at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The incoming brigade, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, will serve as one of V Corps forward rotational units on Europe's eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 09:28
    Photo ID: 8857044
    VIRIN: 250205-A-YI872-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland
    1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland
    1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland
    1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    First Team
    VCORPS
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download