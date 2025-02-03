1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland

Col. Christopher Dempsey, Commander of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Hughbanks, Command Sergeant Major of the brigade, case the brigade colors during a transfer of authority ceremony in Zagan, Poland, Feb. 5, 2025. The incoming brigade, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, will serve as one of V Corps forward rotational units on Europe's eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)
