1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Christopher Dempsey, Commander of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Hughbanks, Command Sergeant Major of the brigade, case the brigade colors during a transfer of authority ceremony in Zagan, Poland, Feb. 5, 2025. The incoming brigade, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, will serve as one of V Corps forward rotational units on Europe's eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)