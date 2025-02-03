Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    02.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Cavalry Division

    Col. Christopher Dempsey, Commander of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Hughbanks, Command Sergeant Major of the brigade, case the brigade colors during a transfer of authority ceremony in Zagan, Poland, Feb. 5, 2025. The incoming brigade, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, will serve as one of V Corps forward rotational units on Europe's eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 09:28
    Photo ID: 8857055
    VIRIN: 250205-A-YI872-1003
    Resolution: 5645x3763
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland
    1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland
    1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland
    1 ABCT, 1 CD transfer of authority in Zagan, Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    First Team
    VCorps
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download