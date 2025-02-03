Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

31st Civil Engineer Squadron biological scientist Jock Flores delivers a Roman Catholic prayer for the nation at the National Prayer Breakfast at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 4, 2025. The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual gathering celebrated across various communities for political, military, religious and community leaders to join in reflection and shared prayer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)