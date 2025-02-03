Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base [Image 6 of 7]

    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, bows his head in reverence during the National Prayer Breakfast at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 4, 2025. With roots tracing back to 1942, this tradition began when members of the U.S. Congress initiated an assembly for political, military, religious and community leaders to join in reflection and discuss issues of common concern. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    TAGS

    National Prayer Breakfast
    chaplain
    DV visit

