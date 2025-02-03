Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, bows his head in reverence during the National Prayer Breakfast at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 4, 2025. With roots tracing back to 1942, this tradition began when members of the U.S. Congress initiated an assembly for political, military, religious and community leaders to join in reflection and discuss issues of common concern. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)