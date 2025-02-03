Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis, Dept. of the Air Force Chief of Chaplains, inspects an HH-60W during a tour of Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 3, 2025. Davis is responsible for the religious needs and programs of over 700,000 Airmen and Guardians serving stateside and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 06:14
    Photo ID: 8856827
    VIRIN: 250203-F-MO337-1122
    Resolution: 5316x3537
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base
    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base
    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base
    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base
    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base
    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base
    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    Rescue Squadron
    DV visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download