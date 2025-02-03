Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis, Dept. of the Air Force Chief of Chaplains, inspects an HH-60W during a tour of Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 3, 2025. Davis is responsible for the religious needs and programs of over 700,000 Airmen and Guardians serving stateside and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)