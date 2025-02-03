Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis, Dept. of the Air Force Chief of Chaplains, poses for a group photo with Aviano Air Base leaders at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 3, 2025. As a member of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Chief of Space Operations special staff, Davis establishes guidance and provides advice on all matters pertaining to the religious and moral welfare of Air Force and Space Force personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)