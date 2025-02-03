Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis, Dept. of the Air Force Chief of Chaplains, poses for a group photo with Aviano Air Base leaders at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 3, 2025. As a member of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Chief of Space Operations special staff, Davis establishes guidance and provides advice on all matters pertaining to the religious and moral welfare of Air Force and Space Force personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 06:14
    Photo ID: 8856876
    VIRIN: 250203-F-MO337-1004
    Resolution: 5893x3921
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base
    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base
    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base
    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base
    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base
    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base
    Chief of Chaplains visits Aviano Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    31 FW
    DV visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download