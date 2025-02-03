Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Soldier observes oil Paintings at the Romanian National History Museum [Image 4 of 4]

    A Soldier observes oil Paintings at the Romanian National History Museum

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Joshua Rojas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea

    Sgt. Raekwon Coney, 1st Cavalry Division, Division Tactical Command Post, Operations NCO, observing oil Paintings illustrating the Principalities Union on January 24th, 2025, in Bucharest, Romania, while on a cultural and historical visit. The painter Eugen Ispir (1909-1974) aimed to portray a different side of the events, focusing on the important actors, such as Alexandru Ioan Cuza, the elected Prince of both Principalities. The exhibit featured six paintings from the Romanian National History Museum collection.

    Soldiers tour the Romanian National History Museum
    Soldiers observe the Operation Tidal Wave exhibition
    Soldiers present certificate of appreciation to the Romanian National History Museum
    A Soldier observes oil Paintings at the Romanian National History Museum

