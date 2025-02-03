A Soldier observes oil Paintings at the Romanian National History Museum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Raekwon Coney, 1st Cavalry Division, Division Tactical Command Post, Operations NCO, observing oil Paintings illustrating the Principalities Union on January 24th, 2025, in Bucharest, Romania, while on a cultural and historical visit. The painter Eugen Ispir (1909-1974) aimed to portray a different side of the events, focusing on the important actors, such as Alexandru Ioan Cuza, the elected Prince of both Principalities. The exhibit featured six paintings from the Romanian National History Museum collection.