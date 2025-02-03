Soldiers from the United States Army Garrison Black Sea and 1st Calvary Division receive a guided tour at the Romanian National History Museum on 24 January 2025 in Bucharest, Romania, while on a cultural and historical visit.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 03:24
|Photo ID:
|8856717
|VIRIN:
|250124-A-DG903-1004
|Resolution:
|5779x3853
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers tour the Romanian National History Museum [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
