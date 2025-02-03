Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers tour the Romanian National History Museum [Image 1 of 4]

    Soldiers tour the Romanian National History Museum

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Joshua Rojas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea

    Soldiers from the United States Army Garrison Black Sea and 1st Calvary Division receive a guided tour at the Romanian National History Museum on 24 January 2025 in Bucharest, Romania, while on a cultural and historical visit.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 03:24
    Photo ID: 8856717
    VIRIN: 250124-A-DG903-1004
    Resolution: 5779x3853
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: BUCHAREST, RO
    This work, Soldiers tour the Romanian National History Museum [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

