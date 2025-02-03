U.S. Soldiers explore Romanian culture, history during ‘Principalities Union Day’ museum visit

Photo By Joshua Rojas | United States Army Garrison Black Sea commander, Lt. Col. Christopher Kuszniaj,...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Rojas | United States Army Garrison Black Sea commander, Lt. Col. Christopher Kuszniaj, garrison command Sgt. Maj. Tcherry Samedy, and 1st Cavalry Division, Division Tactical Command Post, deputy, Lt. Col. Kyle Kivioja, together with a group of soldiers, present a certificate of appreciation to Alexandru Ratiu, P.h.D., an archeologist, and Sorian Uyy, a division chief with the Romanian National History Museum on 24 January 2025 in Bucharest, Romania, while on a cultural and historical visit. see less | View Image Page

BUCHAREST, Romania – Soldiers from the U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Black Sea and the 1st Cavalry Division stepped into the heart of Romanian history during a visit to the National History Museum in Bucharest on Friday, Jan. 24. The trip coincided with the celebration of Romania’s Principalities Union Day, providing a unique opportunity to honor the history and culture while strengthening the partnership between the United States and Romania.



Principalities Union Day, celebrated each year on Jan. 24, marks the unification of the Romanian principalities of Moldavia and Wallachia in 1859 under Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza.



This milestone is viewed as the first step toward the establishment of a unitary Romanian state, making it a cornerstone of the country’s national identity.



The museum staff greeted the soldiers warmly, offering a guided tour in English to highlight key historical moments, artifacts, and the significance of the Principalities Union.



Exhibits ranged from ancient Roman relics to artifacts from the unification era, immersing the soldiers in Romania’s cultural heritage.



“This tremendous opportunity to join with USAG Black Sea and tour the National History Museum in Bucharest not only enhanced our knowledge and understanding of Romania, but also increased our appreciation for Romania's rich culture and steadfast resilience throughout the centuries. This experience will not soon be forgotten.” said Lt. Col. Kyle Kivioja, 1st Cavalry Division, Division Tactical Command Post (DTAC) Chief of Staff.



As they moved through the museum, soldiers engaged with the guides, asking questions about Romania’s journey to unification and its evolution into a modern state.



The interactive tour fostered a meaningful exchange of knowledge and camaraderie.



“It’s important to learn about history with our allies because history is bound to repeat itself,” said Sgt. Raekwon Coney, Division Tactical Command Post, Operations NCO, 1st Cavalry Division.



The visit underscored the garrison’s commitment to fostering strong relationships with host nation communities.



Lt. Col. Christopher Kuszniaj, U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea commander, highlighted the importance of these cultural exchanges.



“Learning about Romanian history and culture helps us better understand and appreciate our close allies,” said Kuzsniaj. “The more we engage with our Romanian partners, the stronger our partnership becomes. These opportunities allow us to work together more effectively and deepen the bonds that make our alliance so resilient.”



For the soldiers, the visit was more than just a history lesson; it was a chance to connect with the host nation and gain a greater appreciation for the culture of their Romanian counterparts.



“I feel as though we should learn our partner’s history and culture to understand what is important to them and to ensure we don’t repeat the past,” said Spc. Elyot Ohme, automation technician, 1st Cavalry Division.



Through initiatives like this, USAG Black Sea continues to build bridges with its host nation, fostering mutual respect and understanding that enhance mission success and bolster the U.S.-Romanian partnership.