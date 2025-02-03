Soldiers present certificate of appreciation to the Romanian National History Museum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United States Army Garrison Black Sea commander, Lt. Col. Christopher Kuszniaj, garrison command Sgt. Maj. Tcherry Samedy, and 1st Cavalry Division, Division Tactical Command Post, deputy, Lt. Col. Kyle Kivioja, together with a group of soldiers, present a certificate of appreciation to Alexandru Ratiu PHD, an archeologist, and Sorian Uyy, a division chief with the Romanian National History Museum on 24 January 2025 in Bucharest, Romania, while on a cultural and historical visit.