U.S. Airmen assigned to the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron and the 57th Maintenance Group conduct an integrated combat turn (ICT) on an F-35A Lightning II at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The ICT test is part of a rapid aircraft generation and employment project executed to test the viability of loading four AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles while simultaneously refueling the aircraft with engines running. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Rebecca Abordo)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 10:10
|Photo ID:
|8854507
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-GE108-8661
|Resolution:
|4212x2476
|Size:
|897.85 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
This work, F-35 Hot Turns: Enhancing Survivability and Lethality [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Rebecca Abordo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-35 Hot Turns: Enhancing Survivability and Lethality
