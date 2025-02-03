Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Hot Turns: Enhancing Survivability and Lethality [Image 9 of 9]

    F-35 Hot Turns: Enhancing Survivability and Lethality

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Rebecca Abordo 

    53rd Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron and the 57th Maintenance Group conduct an integrated combat turn (ICT) on an F-35A Lightning II at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The ICT test is part of a rapid aircraft generation and employment project executed to test the viability of loading four AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles while simultaneously refueling the aircraft with engines running. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Rebecca Abordo)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 10:10
    Photo ID: 8854507
    VIRIN: 250204-F-GE108-8661
    Resolution: 4212x2476
    Size: 897.85 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Hot Turns: Enhancing Survivability and Lethality [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Rebecca Abordo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    F-35
    Operational Test
    MxOT

