F-35 Hot Turns: Enhancing Survivability and Lethality

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – On the modern battlefield, every minute counts. According to a Center for Strategic and International Studies report, approximately 90 percent of aircraft losses occur on the ground, making quick turnaround times critical for survival. To address this, the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron exercised rapid aircraft regeneration and employment procedures on the F-35 Lightning II at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.



During the test event, maintenance crews refueled the F-35 and loaded munitions while keeping the engines running, a process known as a "hot" integrated combat turn (ICT). Normally, pilots shut down the engines, taking teams about three hours to complete the procedures, leaving aircraft vulnerable on the ground. With the ICT, aircraft are airborne in under half the time.



"An aircraft is its most vulnerable when it's on the deck," explained Master Sgt. Sharlyn Smith, F-35 operational test and evaluation superintendent for the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron. "If it's flying, it is a threat to everything around it. If it's on the ground, it's less of a threat and it's more of a target."



Although legacy aircraft have used similar turn procedures, adapting them for the F-35 required extensive development, risk assessment, and a strong focus on safety by maintenance teams.



"We can't keep figuring things out in combat," said Lt. Col. Kevin Hand, Air Dominance Director in charge of F-15 and F-35 tests for the Air Force Reserve Test Center (AATC). "We're shifting that mindset to buy a little more risk in training, so our people aren't seeing these procedures for the first time when it actually matters."



The test represents a shift in Air Force training, allowing crews to refine procedures in a controlled environment before applying them in operational settings.



"The goal is to standardize these procedures to ensure maintainers are trained and confident when performing them in combat," said Master Sgt. Oliver Gutierrez, F-15 and F-16 operational test and evaluation superintendent for the 59th TES. "This will save lives and significantly enhance the lethality of our aircraft."



To achieve this goal, the force relies on highly skilled teams trained to execute these procedures with precision and speed.



“Our teams are the best suited for this mission,” said Chief Master Sgt. Richard Anderson, wing weapons manager assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group. “We prioritize proficiency, physical readiness, and speed—because in the end, the fastest and most prepared teams win.”



The ICT test combined expertise from active duty, Guard, and Reserve components, reflecting the growing collaboration between these forces. The 59th TES partnered with the Air National Guard and AATC, the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, and the 57th Wing to develop and execute the procedures. The team also integrated lessons from Marine Corps units and the Vermont Air National Guard’s experience with similar operations to improve effectiveness and safety.



“We are developing capabilities to make us more lethal,” said Hand. “We are constantly doing new things, trying new tactics, techniques and procedures to meet the pacing threat."