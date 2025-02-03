F-35 Hot Turns: Enhancing Survivability and Lethality

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron and the 57th Maintenance Group conduct an integrated combat turn (ICT) on an F-35A Lightning II at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The ICT test is part of a rapid aircraft generation and employment project executed to test the viability of loading four AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles while simultaneously refueling the aircraft with engines running. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Rebecca Abordo)