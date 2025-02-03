Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center assists with military burial honors for Vietnam veteran [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center assists with military burial honors for Vietnam veteran

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    New York National Guard Soldiers fold the American flag during the military burial honors for Jerome South, a Vietnam War veteran, Jan. 24, at the Western New York National Cemetery in Corfu. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 08:48
    Photo ID: 8854301
    VIRIN: 250124-A-XX986-1004
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center assists with military burial honors for Vietnam veteran [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center assists with military burial honors for Vietnam veteran
    Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center assists with military burial honors for Vietnam veteran
    Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center assists with military burial honors for Vietnam veteran
    Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center assists with military burial honors for Vietnam veteran

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center assists with military burial honors for Vietnam veteran

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Veterans Affairs
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download