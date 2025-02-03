Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center assists with military burial honors for Vietnam veteran

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Robert Ormsbee, Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center chief, summarizes the efforts that were made over the past few months that brought everyone to the Western New York National Cemetery in Corfu on Jan. 24 for the military burial honors for Jerome South, a Vietnam War veteran. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)