Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center assists with military burial honors for Vietnam veteran

New York National Guard Soldiers fold the American flag during the military burial honors for Jerome South, a Vietnam War veteran, Jan. 24, at the Western New York National Cemetery in Corfu. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
