    Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center assists with military burial honors for Vietnam veteran [Image 2 of 4]

    Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center assists with military burial honors for Vietnam veteran

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Jo Ruttan and Jerome South, a Vietnam veteran, were close friends for many years until his recent death. the Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center staff worked with multiple agencies to ensure South received the military burial honors he deserved. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 08:48
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
